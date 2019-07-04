Latest NewsIndiaGulf

Proud moments for any Indian citizens: The new change introduced by Dubai Duty Free Shops

Jul 4, 2019, 06:19 am IST
Less than a minute

The Indian rupee is now acceptable as currency for shopping in Dubai’s duty-free airports.

In a major relief to thousands of Indian tourists visiting Dubai every year, the city’s airports have started accepting Indian rupee for transactions, said a media report.

Duty Free officials released a statement stating Dubai Duty Free started accepting Indian rupee on July 1 and the rupee will be accepted in all point of sales (POS) of Dubai Duty Free in Terminal 3, Terminal 1, Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport and in Al Maktoum International Airport.

The statement added, “At present the following denominations are being accepted: 100s, 200s, 500s (only the new one as earlier one is out of circulation) and 2000’s.”

The officials also said when paying Indian rupee the change will be in UAE dirham. “only US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Pound are being exchanged in the same currency,” the statement added.

In 2018, Dubai Duty Free recorded an annual sales of US$2.015 billion with Indian passengers account for 18 per cent of its business. Dubai Duty Free currently employs over 6,000 staff hailing from 47 different countries, with Indians as the second biggest groups of employees.

Tags

Related Articles

V T Balram Takes a Subtle Dig at Deepa Nishanth

Mar 27, 2019, 08:57 am IST

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed for Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities

Dec 8, 2018, 03:46 pm IST
BOLLYWOOD SINGER JOINS PRIYA

Video of bollywood singer went viral after she does a priya varrier’s wink

Mar 14, 2018, 04:58 pm IST

France freezes assets of Masood Azhar

Mar 15, 2019, 09:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close