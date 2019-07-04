Proud moments for any Indian citizens: The new change introduced by Dubai Duty Free Shops

The Indian rupee is now acceptable as currency for shopping in Dubai’s duty-free airports.

In a major relief to thousands of Indian tourists visiting Dubai every year, the city’s airports have started accepting Indian rupee for transactions, said a media report.

Duty Free officials released a statement stating Dubai Duty Free started accepting Indian rupee on July 1 and the rupee will be accepted in all point of sales (POS) of Dubai Duty Free in Terminal 3, Terminal 1, Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport and in Al Maktoum International Airport.

The statement added, “At present the following denominations are being accepted: 100s, 200s, 500s (only the new one as earlier one is out of circulation) and 2000’s.”

The officials also said when paying Indian rupee the change will be in UAE dirham. “only US Dollar, Euro and Sterling Pound are being exchanged in the same currency,” the statement added.

In 2018, Dubai Duty Free recorded an annual sales of US$2.015 billion with Indian passengers account for 18 per cent of its business. Dubai Duty Free currently employs over 6,000 staff hailing from 47 different countries, with Indians as the second biggest groups of employees.