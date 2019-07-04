Forex Market: Indian rupee rose against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. In the early hours of trade, the domestic currency has risen by 6 paise against the US dollar to trade at 68.83. The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian rupee is the positive rally of the Indian stock market and the easing of crude oil price in the global market.

In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 68.86 and it went to touch 68.83 showings a gain of 6 paise against the US dollar. Yesterday, the rupee has ended trading at 68.89 against the US dollar.

In the Indian Capital market, the Foreign Institutional Investors remained sellers and they had pulled out Rs.390.18 crore on yesterday.