Heavy Rain : More than 1 million ordered to evacuate in Japan

Jul 4, 2019, 07:51 am IST
More than 1 million people in southern Japan were ordered to evacuate Wednesday as the region was hit with nearly a month’s worth of rain in a single day, according to local officials.

The Japanese island of Kyushu, inhabited by 13.3 million residents, was lashed by more than 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain in multiple locations Thursday. That’s almost the island’s average rainfall of 319 millimeters (12.5 inches) for the entire month of July.

Kagoshima, in Kagoshima prefecture, on the island of Kyushu, saw record-setting rainfall, with more than 460 millimeters (18.1 inches) in just 24 hours. Japan’s Meteorological Agency said a number of places within the prefecture, which has a population of 1.6 million people, were at risk of landslides and flooding.

