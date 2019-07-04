Latest NewsSports

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan playing super mario with his son : Watch Video

Jul 4, 2019, 02:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the Cricket World Cup owing to his broken left thumb, he has taken time off to recover and was seen enjoying his time off with his family. Shikhar Dhawan is the best example of a perfect daddy. Recently, the Indian opener was seen playing Super Mario with his son Zoravar at home. It seems the father-son bond is growing well.

Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable video where he is competing Zoravar in the popular video game. He writes, “The kid inside me is younger than my kid ?”. The pet dog also enjoys the fun gaming atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram

The kid inside me is younger than my kid ?

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

