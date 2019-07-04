Kejriwal chor hai” slogan posters calling Delhi CM a thief surfaced

Manjinder Singh Sirsa the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA put out posters against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside BJP office and its nearby areas, alleging that he is involved in the widespread corruption in the construction of schools in the national Captial.

“The one who used to call himself an honest leader turned out to be the biggest robber. Arvind Kejriwal constructed rooms in schools costing Rs 25 lakh, whereas the original expense of constructing one room was just Rs 5 lakh,” Sirsa’s poster read.

The poster shows the caricature of Aravid kejeriwal holding money bag in his hand.

“We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could’ve been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives,”