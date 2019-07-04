Malayali woman win Abu Dhabi big ticket worth 22 crores

The goddess of luck keeps striking Malayalis in the UAE again and again. This time a woman from Kollam has won the Abu Dhabi big Ticket draw worth 1.2 Crore UAE Dirham ( Worth – 22 Crore Indian Rupees). Sopna Nair from Kollam has won the lucky draw. Ticket number 217892 taken by her on June 9 was won this big fortune for her.

Sopna Nair who resides in UAE from 2010 with her husband said that this was the first time that she is getting a prize in a raffle. ” I did not believe this could happen. Is this some prank? she said while she received the news from the authorities.

All the prizes except the second prize which was won by a Pakistani expat were gone for Indians. Hans Raj Mukesh Bhatia has won BMW 7 Series. Jose Gomez has won 90,000 UAE Dirham and Suresh Edavanna has won 80,000 UAE Dirham. Many other Indians has won other prizes also.

Held at Abu Dhabi International Airport every month, the Big Ticket Draw is the UAE’s largest and longest running raffle draw. The raffle tickets cost UAE Dirham 500.