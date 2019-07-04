Man lynched on suspicion of cattle lifting

A man was beaten to death by a violent mob on suspicion of cattle-lifting. The shocking incident occurred in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Tuesday night around 11.30 pm. Budhi Kumar aged 36 was beaten to death by a group of people.

The violence and killing took place at Norampara of Raishyabariaround 147 kilometers away from Agartala the capital city of Tripura. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night but was died on yesterday.

Police said that a house owner saw Budhi Kumar entering his cattle shed. When he was about to flee, the people in the house called villagers. The villagers who reached the spot caught him and beat him.