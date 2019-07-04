Latest NewsIndia

Military police: More than 2 lakh women applied for 100 posts

Jul 4, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
Around 2 lakh women have applied for 100 vacant posts of jawans in the military police. This is the first time that the Indian military is conducting recruitment for military police from women candidates. Till now only men are eligible to apply in the military police.

The army officials made it clear that they have started the process of sending call letters inviting eligible candidates to the recruitment rally that will be conducted at  Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, and Shillong. The first recruitment rally will be held at Belgaum in Karnataka in July last week. The notification was published in April. The deadline to the submitt application was extended to June 30 from June 6.

The main functions of the military police are to ensure law and order in the army, to ensure discipline in the force. They also do other duties like checking women, evacuating people in borders when there are problems, to give army police service, to investigate any crimes inside the army. The military police are also part of UN peacekeeping in Congo, Somalia, and Rwanda.

