Minor boys gangrape 5-year-old girl in park

Two minor boys gang-raped a five-year-old girl in Delhi. According to the police, the accused, aged 11 and 10 years, as well as the victim lived in the same area in Kapashera near the Delhi border.

“The kids were playing in the park on Monday night. The two boys then caught hold of the girl and took turns to rape her. The girl’s mother happened to reach the park and the boys fled,” said a police officer on Thursday.

The police rushed the girl to a hospital where her examination confirmed rape. She was warded in the hospital for a day. A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has been registered.