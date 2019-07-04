No power cuts and load shedding till 15 July

There will be no power cuts and load shedding till the 15 of this month. The decision was informed by N.S.Pillai, the chairman of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). He informed this after the review meeting of top officials. The review meeting was called to discuss the present scenario of the water level in the dams in the state.

A meeting will be held after July 15 and on that meeting will discuss and review the situation of water level and the production and consumption of electricity in the state. After that, the KSEB will decide whether to impose restrictions on usage.

The KSEB has requested 500 Megawatt from the central grid. The state receives 64 million unit current from Central generating stations and private power units. If any blocks in receiving current then only will impose power cuts.