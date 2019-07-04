“Only few have this courage”,says Priyanka Gandhi on Rahul’s resignation

A day after Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as Congress president in a public letter owning responsibility for the party’s national election defeat, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Few have the courage that you do”.

Rahul Gandhi posted a long letter on Wednesday making public a decision he had conveyed to Congress leaders last month and asserting that he had resigned as “accountability is critical” for the future growth of the Congress.

Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision. https://t.co/dh5JMSB63P — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2019

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi had said: “It is a habit in India that the powerful cling to power, no one sacrifices power. But we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle.”