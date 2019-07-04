Latest NewsInternational

Orphaned baby dugong becomes Thailand’s ‘national sweetheart’: Video

Jul 4, 2019, 03:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Marium, an orphaned baby dugong has become the ‘national sweetheart’ of Thailand. A video of the baby dugong hugging a man has become viral in the social media.

The Thailand Marine and Coastal Resource department (DMCR) have called the baby dugong as ‘National Sweetheart’. Marium means ‘beautiful women of the sea’.

The baby dugong was found on the island of Ko Poda in April month. She was found swimming alone and is doubted that she is an orphan.DMCR has shifted her to Tungka Bay, on the island of Ko Libong for better supervision. Here she would tend to go up to the boats and the canoes.

Marium is looked after by park officials and conservationists. She is hand reared and is hand fed milk and seagrass.

Dungong is a marine mammal and is similar to a manatee. The International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN) has listed the dugongs, a type of sea cow as vulnerable.

