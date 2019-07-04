Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PAK denies allegation of harassment involving Pakistan High Commission official ; Details Inside

Jul 4, 2019, 07:25 pm IST
The incident of  harassment involving an official of the High Commission of Pakistan  had been reported in January this year. The information was asserted by External Affairs Ministry recently

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the allegations of harassment were denied by the Pakistani official and the victim also did not file any police complaint in the matter.

He asserted that  the Indian government has, from time to time, taken up the “incidents of harassment, aggressive surveillance and intimidation” of the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad with the authorities there.

On March 30, 2018, Muraleedharan asserted that, India and Pakistan mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises in line with the 1992 Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic or consular personnel in India and Pakistan.

