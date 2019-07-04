Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan Books Hafiz Saeed For Terror Funding, Here is How India Responded

Jul 4, 2019, 01:59 pm IST
Pakistan on Wednesday had booked 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his 12 accomplices for terror funding in 23 cases, amidst growing international pressure on Islamabad to act against militant groups.

Perhaps weighed by the previous experiences, India did not get too excited and took a grim view of Pakistan’s announcement of booking Hafiz Saeed, leader of the group known to be responsible for the Mumbai attack in 2008.

Sources in the government said that tall claims won’t do it and that the actions should be verifiable and irreversible.

“We have seen this ‘action’ before. It is Important that the action is irreversible and verifiable,” government sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

