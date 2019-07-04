Pakistan Needs a Miracle to Make it into the Semi-Finals. Here are their Chances

ICC World Cup 2019 is getting to its final stages and three teams-Australia, England and India have qualified for the semi-finals. There is a slot left and currently held by Newzealand.

The black caps have 11 points already and Pakistan with 9 points, is the only team with a chance of getting to 11, with a match remaining against Bangladesh. But here is the thing, Pakistan would need an absolute miracle for them to make it into the top 4.

The problem is with the net run rate. Pakistan has a negative net run rate of -0.792 while New Zealand who is sitting 4th with 11 points from 9 matches have a positive net run rate of +0.175.

So how can Pakistan overcome this net run rate? Well, If Pakistan bowls first, they are our out of the tournament even before a ball is bowled!

If they bat first, Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after posting 350

or beat Bangladesh by 316 runs after scoring 400

or beat Bangladesh by 321 runs after scoring 450.

As you can see this is just too much to ask. With the kind of Cricket, Bangladesh is playing now, Pakistan will have to sweat hard for a win, by any margin.

Newzealand looks almost certain to be the fourth team to be in semifinals.