Pinto Memorial Lecture : ‘Who are Indians, from where did they come?”

Jul 4, 2019, 01:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Dr. Pinto memorial lecture will be delivered by Tony Joseph on July 5 at Symphony Hall, Mascot Hotel at Thiruvanathapuram on 5.30 pm. The lecture is organized by friends of Dr.C.Pinto, the former student of Medical College.

TOney Joseph will deliver a speech on the topic’ Who were Indians? From where did they come?”. The lecture will be delivered on the basis of recent developments and findings in various branches of knowledge.

Dr.Pinto, a familiar face in student protests and activities was also a writer. He died because of motor Neurone dieses. The poems and novels written by him were welcomed warmly by the readers.

The member of KPSC R.Parvathi Devi will chair the meeting and Dr. A.Sajeedh, will deliver memorial lecture.

