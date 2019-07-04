Puthur Gang Rape: 5 College students arrested

A group of 5 college students was arrested by Mangalore police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a Dalit girl and filming it. The accused shared the rape scenes in social media.

The Mangalore police has arrested Gurunanadan (19), resident of Bajathoor, Prajwal (19), Kishan (19), Suni (19) and Prakhyanth (19) were arrested by the special team of Mangalore police.

The incident occurred in March. Sunil took the girl who was returning from college in a car. They took her to a lonely place and gang-raped her after intoxicating her. The accused also filmed it. The accused are found to be used narcotics drugs. They also warned her not to complain otherwise they will release the video.

The visuals of the incident were found spread in social media last days. Two sexually explicit videos of a couple in a car was being circulated in Whatsapp groups. The police case a suo motto case after the video went viral.

Students of Puthur Vivekananda college were arrested. All the accused were suspended from the college. Times of India and other national media reported that all accused were activists of ABVP.