Rath Yathra Controversy: ‘I am a firm believer of Islam, but respects all religions’, says Nusrat Jahan MP

Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Nusrat Jahan has said that she is a firm believer of Isalm. She was replying to critics who criticized her for attending a rath yatra conducted by International Society for Krishna Consciousness. “I am a firm believer of Islam, but respects all religions”, Nusrat Jahan responded to the media.

Earlier, an Islam Imam has declared a fatwa against her for wearing Sindhoor on the forehead. But she has slammed the fatwa.

Nusrat Jahan attended the rath yatra conducted by International Society for Krishna Consciousness on today morning with West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamta Banerjee.