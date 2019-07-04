Latest NewsIndia

Rath Yathra Controversy: ‘I am a firm believer of Islam, but respects all religions’, says Nusrat Jahan MP

Jul 4, 2019, 03:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal Nusrat Jahan has said that she is a firm believer of Isalm. She was replying to critics who criticized her for attending a rath yatra conducted by International Society for Krishna Consciousness. “I am a firm believer of Islam, but respects all religions”, Nusrat Jahan responded to the media.

Earlier, an Islam Imam has declared a fatwa against her for wearing Sindhoor on the forehead. But she has slammed the fatwa.

Nusrat Jahan attended the rath yatra conducted by International Society for Krishna Consciousness on today morning with West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamta Banerjee.

Tags

Related Articles

This country to provide legal and financial assistance to workers

Aug 25, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
Suhana-Khan

Sun-kissed photo of Suhana Khan is breaking the internet like a storm: See Pic

Oct 21, 2018, 01:05 pm IST

Rajnath’s strict warning to Pakistan: Countless bullets will be gifted for One bullet across the border

Feb 4, 2018, 12:09 pm IST

Nivin Pauly- Rajeev Ravi film titled as “Thuramukham’

Dec 28, 2018, 11:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close