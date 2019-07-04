Sabarimala Women Entry: ‘ Where are the people who fought against Kerala government?, asks CPM leader P.Rajeev

CPM state secretariat member P.Rajeev has criticized Congress and BJP on Sabarimala women entry issue. The Chief Editor of Deshabhimani, the mouth-piece of CPM has raised his criticism on his social media handle.

In a Facebook post, he asked where are people who fought against the Kerala state government in Sabarimala women entry issue.

He raised the criticism as the Union government has made it clear that will not bring any ordinance to bypass the Supreme court verdict which allowed the women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has in a question asked in the parliament that is union government will bring any ordinance in Sabarimala and for this Union Law minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the issue is at Supreme Court’s consideration.