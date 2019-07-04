Sameera Reddy’s maternity underwater photo shoot in bikini: Photos

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has made the social media wonder by her new photoshoot. The pretty actress who is pregnant and expecting her second child has done an underwater photoshoot wearing a bikini.

The pretty actress has shared the photos on social media. ” Reflecting! I”m proud to say these pictures are #nofilter#notouchup#nopphotoshop,” she wrote on social media. She also captioned a picture as “To completely lety go and be fearless is liberating”.

She also wrote ”I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful”.

Sameera Reddy who is married to businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. The couple had their first child in 2015.