Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Sameera Reddy’s maternity underwater photo shoot in bikini: Photos

Jul 4, 2019, 08:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has made the social media wonder by her new photoshoot. The pretty actress who is pregnant and expecting her second child has done an underwater photoshoot wearing a bikini.

The pretty actress has shared the photos on social media. ” Reflecting! I”m proud to say these pictures are #nofilter#notouchup#nopphotoshop,” she wrote on social media. She also captioned a picture as “To completely lety go and be fearless is liberating”.

She also wrote ”I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful”.

Sameera Reddy who is married to businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. The couple had their first child in 2015.

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful!? I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect . @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented ! Thnk you ??? #bts ? @thelensofsk @jwmarriottjuhu . . #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #bikini

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on

Tags

Related Articles

Apple to release ‘5G smartphones’

Nov 27, 2018, 03:58 pm IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This Bollywood actor’s lawyer arrested for this reason

Mar 17, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

INSPIRINIG: At the age of 13, this boy is Partnering a Startup

Jul 19, 2018, 04:28 pm IST

After Breaking Collection Records on First Day, Thugs of Hindostan Suffers a huge Dip on Second Day. Check Out the Numbers

Nov 10, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close