Shaji Kailas to turn producer

Popular Malayalam filmmaker Shaji Kailas who had directed many blockbuster Malayalam movies turns producer. Shaji Kailas who is not active in the film industry for some time has announced that he is producing a film under the banner ‘Paragon Cinemas’. The pre-production works of the film is undergoing.

The film in the backdrop of the Christian religion is set in a high range village in Kerala. Murali Gopi and Indrajith are doing the lead roles in the movie. Both the acotrs play the roles of Chrisitan priests. The film titled as ‘Thakkol (Key)’ is directed by media person Kiran Prabhakar. The film will hit screens in December.