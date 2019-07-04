Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

SHOCKING; corruption charges against 36 CBI officers

Jul 4, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
As many as 36 CBI officers faced corruption charges in the past three years, the government said on Thursday.

“The CBI has a robust mechanism to deal with internal vigilance matters and complaints of corruption against its own officers. During the years from 2016 till May 31, 2019, on the basis of complaints received and information developed by the CBI on its own, 10 preliminary Enquiries and 20 Regular Cases have been registered against 36 CBI officers and others,” it said.

The data was maintained by the Central Vigilance Commission CVC.

These complaints have been referred by the CVC to Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), CBI, for investigation and report, he said.

