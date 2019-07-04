‘The Lighthouse of Mediterranean erupts killing one in Stromboli island: Video

A man has been killed in a volcanic eruption in Italy. A volcano in the Italian island of Stromboli has erupted and it caused the death of a person who was a hiker. He was killed after a stone hit him. Many others were injured.

Paroxysmal explosion at #Stromboli, largest since at least 2007. https://t.co/qTimE7gTJt — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) July 3, 2019

The man was identified as a 35-year-old man from Sicily. He was hiking the island when the volcano erupted twice.

Travelers and tourists in the place have been evacuated. The Italian navy and forces have been deployed in the area.

After the eruption ashes and lava was thrown high into the sky leaving the island in smoke.

Stromboli is one of the 8 Aeolian Islands, a volcanic arc north of Sicily and popular tourist destination. Stromboli has been near -continuous eruptive phase for decades.

The most active volcano on the planet Earth is under a regular state of eruption since 1932.

The volcano is known as the ‘the Lighthouse of Mediterranean’ because of its frequent, bright eruption at night.