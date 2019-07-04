This is why Pannseerselvam said Jayalalithaa’s death was mysterious

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM, O PannerSelvam has asserted that the former Chief Minister jayalalitha’s death was mysterious and that she had not seen her when she was hospitalised.

Yes, I had said Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) death was mysterious. So I asked for an investigation. I had not seen her when she was hospitalized,” he said in the state Assembly.

Panneerselvam said that officials of Arumughaswamy Commission, set up to go into the death, called him four times but he could not go as he was busy with work.

They (Arumughaswamy Commission) called me four times but I could not go due to work, I will definitely go next time,” he added.

The apex court had on April 26 stayed the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probe into the death of Jayalalithaa on an appeal by Apollo Hospitals against an order of the Madras High Court.