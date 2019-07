Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has jokingly suggested Pakistan should mankad all Bangladesh batsmen to qualify for 2019 World Cup semi-finals. Responding to a fan who said that even mankading wouldn’t help Pakistan, Ashwin wrote, “Yes…make about 350 and 10 run-outs at the bowlers end.” Pakistan need to win against Bangladesh by over 308 runs to advance.

Yes make about 350 and 10 runs outs at the bowlers end?? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 5, 2019