Facebook update 'News Feed Algorithm' to curb misleading and fake health claims

Jul 5, 2019, 03:25 pm IST
You will get medicines and tips to gain weight and lose weight, you will also get many medicines to cure baldness to even cancer or AIDS in social media. Facebook has almost found out a remedy for this disease.

The world’s largest social media site Facebook has updated its ‘News Feed Algorithm’ to curb and demote the fake and misleading health claims appearing in the site. Facebook has introduced two new News Feed Algorithm to curb this.

As per Facebook ” Last month, we made two ranking updates to reduce the reach of posts with exaggerated or sensational health claims and posts attempting to sell products or services based on health-related claims. For the first update, we consider if a post about health exaggerates or misleads – for example. making a sensational claim about a miracle cure. For the second, we consider if a post promotes a product or service based on a health-related claim – for example, promoting a medication or pill claiming to help you lose weight”.

Facebook says that it hopes that most pages would not see any significant changes to their distribution in News Feed as a result of this update.

