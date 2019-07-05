Flash flood kills eight hikers

In Mexico, eight hikers lost their lives in a flash flood. The rescue teams have recovered the bodies of all tourists who were killed in the flash flood. The rescue team has recovered bodies of a 65-year-old man, a woman, and four young boys and girls aged 14 to 19.

The hikers were exploring Lima Canyon in Parras. The hiker lost their lives as they were walking along a stream in northern Coahuila state when a sudden surge of water swept them away. The flood occurred as rain-water collecting tanks in the nearby hills overflowed. The sudden heavy rain also paced the flood.