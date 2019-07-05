Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee rose against US dollar

Jul 5, 2019, 04:41 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has risen against the US dollar. Today the Indian rupee rose by 10 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee reached at 68.40 against the US dollar.

The main reason for the upward movement of the Indian rupee was the measures announced in the Union budget to make the Indian economy to achieve the $ 5-trillion target.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee began at 68.55 but later it rose to 68.40 gaining 10 paise. The rupee gained strength as the finance minister presented the budget in the Parliament.

The Indian rupee has ended trade at 68.50 against the US dollar on yesterday.

