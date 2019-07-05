Latest NewsIndia

Jawans protecting Amarnath pilgrims from shooting stones : Watch Video

Jul 5, 2019, 06:42 am IST
Less than a minute

The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Monday amid tight security arrangements. Thousands of pilgrims brave extremely rough weather and difficult terrain of snow-capped mountains to reach the cave and pay obeisance before the ice structure of Lord Shiva.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed to ensure a violence-free yatra. These jawans not only protect pilgrims from terrorist attacks but also ensure a smooth journey by protecting them from shooting stones and other such things.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recently shared one such video on their official twitter handle in which jawans can be seen protecting pilgrims from shooting on Baltal route by placing shield wall.

Tags

Related Articles

Suicide Bomb Attack : 15 Killed, several injured

Dec 31, 2017, 06:35 pm IST
nirav-modi-tells-employees-find-new-jobs

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi want their employees to find new jobs

Feb 21, 2018, 07:20 pm IST

Two Terrorists of ‘Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir’ Group Arrested

Sep 7, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

Pro-Khalistan remark : AAP MLA Khaira faces ire of party’s top brass

Jun 20, 2018, 06:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close