Jawans protecting Amarnath pilgrims from shooting stones : Watch Video

The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Monday amid tight security arrangements. Thousands of pilgrims brave extremely rough weather and difficult terrain of snow-capped mountains to reach the cave and pay obeisance before the ice structure of Lord Shiva.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed to ensure a violence-free yatra. These jawans not only protect pilgrims from terrorist attacks but also ensure a smooth journey by protecting them from shooting stones and other such things.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recently shared one such video on their official twitter handle in which jawans can be seen protecting pilgrims from shooting on Baltal route by placing shield wall.