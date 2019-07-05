Pinarayi Vijayan slamms the Union budget for this reason

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayu Vijyan has slammed the Union budget asserting that the Centre did not made the state’s plea for raising the borowing limit to help overcome the devastation caused by the floods last year .

Pinarayi asserted that the budget presented by the Finance Minister had failed to keep many promises including setting up of All India Institiute of Medical sciences.

He has also asserted that the state has made no sympathetic attitude towards the southern state.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the hike in cess on petrol and diesel prices by Rs one per liter would severely impact a state like Kerala which imports everything from salt to camphor.

The state Finance Minister Thomas Issac has also asserted that the the state budject is disheatening.