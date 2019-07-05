Latest NewsIndia

‘Psycho Saiyaan’ : Song teaser of ‘Saaho’ is out ; watch here

Jul 5, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

The much-awaited teaser of Saaho‘s first song ‘Psycho Saiyaan‘ is here and fans already have their party shoes on. Before the complete song makes it to our playlist on July 8th, lead actor Prabhas dropped the teaser on his Instagram handle and fans were left drooling as they saw their favourite groove to Shraddha Kapoor‘s tunes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas dropped the news as he wrote, “Darlings, here’s “The Psycho Saiyaan” teaser… Hope you all like it. Song Out on 8th!! (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam – Teaser Links in Stories)” (sic).

