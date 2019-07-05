Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Convict Nalini get parole

Nalini Sriharan, the convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has granted 30-day parole to attend her daughter’s wedding ceremony. The Madras High Court has granted her parole. She herself pleaded for the parole in the court.

Nalini is the seven convicted in the case and is in Vellur Central jail. She has been in prison for 27 years. She is the longest-serving woman prisoner.

She has earlier in 2016 granted 12-hour parole for performing her father’s last rites. Although culprits convicted for life imprisonment can get 1-month parole every two years, she has never applied for it.

She was pregnant when she was trialed in the case. She gave birth to her daughter ‘Arithra’ in jail. Her daughter is a doctor in London.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991 by LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case: Convict Nalini gets 30 day parole from Madras High Court. pic.twitter.com/ZWVo76LxlN — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

A Special Court for Terrorist and Disruptive Activites Act (TADA0 had sentenced her and other convicts to death in January 1998. The Supreme court has confirmed the verdict in 1999. Capital punishment was commuted to life imprisonment by the state in 2000.