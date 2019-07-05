School Principal arrested for allegedly raping teacher for two years

A principal of south Delhi school was arrested on Thursday, July 4, on the charges of repeatedly raping a woman teacher. The accused principal, identified as Rakesh Singh, was arrested soon after the teacher’s complaint. Singh has been booked under the various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 27-year-old victim used to work as a teacher in a private school in Jasola. She was first assaulted in 2017 when the accused called her on the pretext of an extra class. “When the victim reached his office, he took her to a room where he later offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives. When the victim lost consciousness, Singh sexually assaulted her and made a nude video of her,” the police said.

Singh later threatened her of dire consequences and said he would upload the video on internet if she doesn’t comply with his demands. “He had been sexually assaulting her on various occasions till June this year,” police said.