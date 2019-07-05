This is the truth behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

The video of a cow pp=laying football went viral a few days ago. It has been asserted that the video is shot in Mardol in Goa.

If you take a close look we can see that the cow is actually protecting the ball and not passing it around.

The locals of Mardol shared the heart-breaking story behind the viral cow, reported O Heraldo. The cow had recently lost her newborn calf. It was hit by a vehicle on the road a few days back and the calf eventually succumbed to its injuries. Since the loss of her offspring, the locals believe that the cow is disturbed by the loss and has been seen roaming in the Mardol Temple premises.

In the video, the cow is seen fiercely protective of the ball and doesn’t allow the other boys to come close to it. It even briefly chases after the boy who trying to retrieve the ball from her. Later, when the boys claim the ball back, the cow can be seen running behind the ball as they kick it across the ground.