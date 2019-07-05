Latest NewsIndia

Trinamool MP Actress Nusrat Jahan’s wedding reception : See Pics

Jul 5, 2019, 07:18 am IST
Bengali actress and newly-elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who got hitched with long time beau and businessman Nikhil Jain in a hush hush ceremony held in Turkey last month, on Thursday hosted a lavish reception at ITC Royal, Kolkata. Nusrat and Nikhil’s much-awaited reception had an impressive line-up of guests and marked attendance of several bigwigs from the film industry as well as politics and business.

Those prominent figures also include West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who was seen posing with the newlyweds at the star-studded affair this evening. The picture, which is doing rounds on social media platforms also features actress and Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty and party leader Kalyan Bandhopadhyay.

While Nusrat stood out in a maroon ghagra, Nikhil looked dapper in a black sherwani. Mimi was looking elegant in a stylish green lahenga with a touch of black while Banerjee was in her preferred outfit – a white cotton saree with a narrow mono-coloured border. Whereas, Kalyan Bandhopadhyay was sporting a simple white Kurta and Pyjama.

 

