Union Budget 2019: Live Updates; Houses for all by 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirama Seetharaman is presenting her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha. This is the first budget of Narendra Modi led NDA government after resuming to power in 2019. This is for the first time that a fulltime woman finance minister is presenting a budget in India.

Asa in the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin, 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible people. This will be actualized by 2022. The beneficiaries will be provided with all amenities like LPG, clean drinking water, toilets, and electricity.

Jal Shakti Abhiyan: By 2024 Each every house will be provided with clean drinking water.

In rural areas by 2022, each an every house will be provided with electricity and cooking gas. The finance minister said that by 2022, every single rural family except those who are unwilling to take the connection will have electricity and a clean cooking facility.

Till now 7 crore LPG connection has been allotted to beneficiaries. The Free LPG scheme and electricity connection has transformed rural India, said Finance Minister.