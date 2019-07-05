Union Budget 2019 Updates: India to become 3 Trillion dollar economy this year

The Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman today is presenting her maiden Union Budget in the Indian Parliament. This is the first union budget presented by a fulltime woman finance minister in the history of India. This is also the first union budget of Narendra Modi led NDA government after it resumed to power in 2019.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has claimed that the Indian economy will become $ 3 Trillion economy in this year. To achieve the target of becoming $ 5 Trillion economy, the country has to invest heavily in infrastructure, digital economy, job creation, and development programs, the finance minister said.

The Indian economy was in the 11the position five years ago. But now it is in 6th position. India is the 6th largest economy in the world.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier set a target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024 to 2025. For this, the finance minister said the country has to make use of structural reforms. It is the right time to consider increasing the minimum public shareholding from 25% to 35%.

As per the Economic Survey presented, yesterday in the Parliament become a $5trillion economy, India must be supported by higher investment, savings, and exports.