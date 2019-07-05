Union Budget 2019 Updates: Will launch ‘Unified Transport Card’

The Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman has made it clear that the union government is aimed at making a revolution in the transport sector. The government will entertain and support electric vehicles in the country. For these subsidies and discounts will provide for this sector.

The government will invest around 50 lakh crore rupees till 2030. The government will launch Public-Private- Partnership in the railway sector for infrastructure development. This year 210-kilometer metro line will be developed by this year.

The government will launch a unified transport card in the country. By using this card all tickets can be booked. This will enhance the mobility of the common man in the country. the Around 10,000 crore rupees will be spent for this in the second phase.

Separate development projects will be launched for air transport and water transport. The cargo transportation through the inland waterways will be entertained.