‘Where is the most popular place to buy Ganja? Asks police

The Assam Police has come forward with a different kind of social media campaign. The Assam Police has come forward with unique campaigning against the use of drugs in the state by using filmy cartoon.

The Twitter post released by Assam police asking ”Where is the most popular place to buy Ganja in Guwahati? is getting a huge response from the netizens.

The police have used the character portrayed by Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the film ‘Kabir Singh’ for the twitter post. The police have asked in the Twitter ” Wanted to buy it in Wholesale Rate !! Can Anyone Suggest????????????”.

Earlier also the Assam police have used the same kind of techniques. Kerala police is also much time has used trolls and film dialogues and scenes for campaigning on various issues.