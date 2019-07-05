World Cup 2019 : Morphed scorecard of Pak-Bangladesh match goes viral – See Pics

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-final suffered a massive blow when New Zeland lost to England in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Wednesday in Chester-le-Street. The 1992 champions were banking on a couple of results to go their way but England’s progression to the semi-final has hurt them.

Toss will also play a crucial role and things could be decided right then and there. With the chances of Men in Green hanging on thin ice, fans have come up with a morphed scorecard where Pakistan win emphatically. According to the morphed scorecard, Pakistan posts a surreal 640/2 in 50 overs and then bundle out Bangladesh for 105 runs to win the match by 535 runs. Babar Azam scored 303*.

So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:

If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying

Here is how it has become a hit meme: