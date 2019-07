World Cup 2019 PAKISTAN VS BANGLADESH : Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh at Lord’s..

Pakistan are going with the same team whereas there are 2 changes for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah and Mehidy are in for Sabbir and Rubel.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi