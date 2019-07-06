Latest NewsIndia

13 Congress, 3 JDS MLAs set to resign from Karnataka Assembly

Jul 6, 2019, 02:18 pm IST
13 Congress and 3 JDS MLAs reached the Karnataka assembly Speaker’s office in the Vidhana Soudha and are waiting for him. The Speaker is not present and is at a private hospital on a visit. If these MLAs resign, the strength will come to 215 and half way mark is 108.

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress) and Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress).

Four more Congress MLAs have reached Vidhana Soudha which includes ex-minister Ramalinga Reddy. He said he doesn’t know about others, he speak for myself.

