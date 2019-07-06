8 MLAs meet speaker: Karnataka government go through a trial by fire.

Operation Lotus took over the government completely. Karnataka government would fall in any time since the dropout rates are in steady progress. New report says that 8 MLAs would meet the speaker to submit their resignation. 5 Congress MLAs and 3 JDS MLAs met the speaker. Ramlinga Reddy, H Viswanath, Prathap Gowda Pateel,Soumya Reddy etc were there to meet the speaker.

Ramalinga Reddy accused that Party is neglecting him and he would resign. His daughter as well as Congress MLA Soumya Reddy accompanied him in the meeting. However he said that he is unaware of the stand of his daughter. He served as the Home Minister in Siddaramaiah’s ministry. Ramesh Jagarholi the rebel leader who resigned last week was also there. Anand Singh another MLA resigned earlier.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwarraih and Minister D Sivakumar held an emergency meeting in the wake of possible resignations and impending threat. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal left to Bengaluru to reach a consensus. The government will lose its majority if 15 MLAs resign. It’s also noted that the new move is to gain more power in the party. The entire rebel MLAs keep an eye on Minister Posts. The resignation drama can be read as part of this.