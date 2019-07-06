Amala Paul’s Aadai official trailer out : Watch Video

The trailer of Amala Paul’s Aadai was released by leading director-actor Anurag Kashyap. “So proud to be releasing the trailer of Aadai . Makes me want to watch the film and more than that waiting to see the reaction of the purists . All the best team Aadai #AadaiTrailer. [sic]” he tweeted.

Going by the trailer, Amala Paul plays the tomboy role. From riding a bike to boozing with the male friends, she does everything that girls hesitate to do in a patriarchal society. The clip projects random scenes from the film to construct a intriguing trailer.