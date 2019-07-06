Australia-South Africa Match Important For India. Here is Why

The world cup which began mostly as a series of one-sided affairs and rain affected matches suddenly woke to life somewhere in the middle. Now, what is interesting is that the semi-final line up can only be known after the last league match between Australia and South Africa!

India will take on Srilanka and Australia will play South Africa today, both games would decide the top two positions in the points table. There are advantages of finishing at the top since you can take on Newzealand in the semifinals and the black caps have struggled against good teams in the tournament.

India is expected to win against Srilanka on current form, skill set, and all-round abilities, but Australia versus South Africa match is equally important for India because if Australia wins that match, they would go to the number 1 position. Aussies would then play Newzealand and India will have to face England in the semis.

Here are the possible scenarios.

Scenario 1

India Win Against SriLanka and Australia Win Against South Africa

Then India will play England and Australia will face Newzealand in the semi-final.

Scenario 2

Both India and Australia lose today

Then there would be no change in the top four of points table and India will play England and Australia will face Newzealand in the semi-final.

India Lose, Australia Win

Again, if this is how it happens, then Aussies would further strengthen their position at number 1. But semi line up would remain the same

India v England

Australia v Newzealand

India Win, Australia Lose(Ideal Scenario for India)

This is the scenario that India might want, since it is better to take on Newzealand in the semis than mighty England If this is how it happens, then the semi line up would be

India v Newzealand

Australia v England

So as you can see, both matches today are important for India today.