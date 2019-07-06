Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Case registered against the Ram Shankar Katheria for this reason

Jul 6, 2019, 10:46 pm IST
A case has been registered against BJP lamaker Ram Shankar Katheira and his security personnel or assaulting the toll plaza employees in Agra on Saturday.

The case was registered under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of claims by plaza employees.

“A case has been registered on the basis of the statement made by the toll plaza employees. The victims have been sent for the medical test. The video provided to us was being investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Bablu Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

“My security did not attack toll plaza employees, they first attacked my people. Toll employees did not know other cars were part of my convoy; they thought some other car is slipping through behind mine. My security guard only fired in self-defence,” Katheria told media.

