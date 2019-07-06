Latest NewsInternational

Guest Talks About Apple Inc, Pakistani Anchor Mistakes it For Apple Fruit! Watch Hilarious Video

Jul 6, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Mistakes can happen, but then this Pakistani anchor made a hilarious mistake during an interview. The panelist was talking about Apple Inc, the technology giant but the anchor thought he was talking about the apple fruit.

. “Apple’s business is so much more than even Pakistan’s budget,” the panelist said to drive home the point that Pakistan’s economic position is not in a great position.

The anchor replied: “Yes, I have heard that Apple’s (fruit) business has been thriving lately and there are various varieties of it”. The panelist soon corrected her and told her that this is about the Apple company and not the fruit.

A Pakistani journalist had posted the video of the news bulletin on social media platform Twitter. Check this out

