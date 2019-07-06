Latest NewsNEWS

ICC World Cup 2019: India defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Jul 6, 2019, 10:59 pm IST
Rohit Sharma hit his fifth century of the World Cup as India eased past Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group game at Headingley on Saturday.

Sri Lanka scored 264 for seven in their 50 overs, with Angelo Mathews hitting 113 runs.

“We wanted to play good cricket but we didn’t expect to have such a good record (7 wins, 1 defeat) going into the semis. It’s an honour for all of us to play together for India. We don’t want to be one-dimensional in the knockout stages, and we will try to find the right balance depending on the conditions and pitches  said Virat Kohili.

