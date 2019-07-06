Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Jaya Prada teaches wrong spelling of ‘country’ to students in Rampur; Watch Video

Jul 6, 2019, 07:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The video of actor turned politician and BJP leader Jaya Prada is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, Jaya Prada is teaching schoolchildren during the School Chalo Abhiyan in Rampur. While teaching kids, she misspelled country. On the blackboard, she wrote India is my Contry instead of Country. Watch the viral video here.

Related Articles

Court sets date for the verdict of the 2G scam

Dec 5, 2017, 02:16 pm IST

Santosh Trophy Football 2019: Punjab to face Services in final

Apr 20, 2019, 02:25 am IST
surgery for arun jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley will soon have a kidney transplant surgery

Apr 9, 2018, 11:39 pm IST

UP cabinet approves renaming of Faizabad and Allahabad divisions

Nov 13, 2018, 03:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close