Jaya Prada teaches wrong spelling of ‘country’ to students in Rampur; Watch Video

The video of actor turned politician and BJP leader Jaya Prada is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, Jaya Prada is teaching schoolchildren during the School Chalo Abhiyan in Rampur. While teaching kids, she misspelled country. On the blackboard, she wrote India is my Contry instead of Country. Watch the viral video here.

