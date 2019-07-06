Parineeti Chopra takes the bottle cap challenge in her own style

The entire Bollywood seems to have woken up to the bottle cap challenge, popularised by action star Jason Statham, and the latest actor to join the bandwagon is Parineeti Chopra. However, the actor took the easier route to remove the cap from a glass bottle.

Parineeti shared a video from the training session of her upcoming film, the Saina Nehwal biopic, and can be seen removing the bottle cap by the tip of her badminton racket. The actor shared it on Instagram and mentioned her Jabariya Jodi co-star Sidharth Malhotra in the caption. “Sidoooo this is my version! @sidmalhotra #BottleCapChallenge #KHADKEGLASSY OUT NOW!” she wrote. Sidharth took note of her efforts and responded to the video, saying, “Bhadiya! Doosri picture ka bhi jabariya promotion.”